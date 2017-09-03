Baba Jamal blasts NPP for tribal insults

Former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504457077_404_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal has bemoaned the tribal insults within the New Patriotic Party.

His comments come in the wake of the resignation of the former deputy Agric. Minister William Quaitoo for making ethnocentric comments about Northerners in the country.

Speaking to Accra based Agoo TV, Mr. Baba Jamal noted that the reason why members of the NPP are known to make tribal statements is because a particular ethnic group has a dominating number of people in the party.

The former legislator said the NPP was not like the NDC which had a balanced percentage of its members coming from all the ethnic groups. This he said was a contributing factor that has led to the several offensive tribal comments by members of the NPP.

“I want example of when a member of the NDC made an offensive tribal comment. It has never happened. We should condemn what the deputy minister said rather than trying to justify it. The NPP has an unending history of making offensive tribal comments,” He added.

قالب وردپرس

Comments