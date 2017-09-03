Asenso-Boakye’s response to A-Plus epitomizes maturity – George Andah

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504456446_187_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister of Communications Mr. George Andah has pat the Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso at the back for his mature response to corruption allegations leveled against him.

According to the MP for Awutu Senya, Mr Asenso did not descend to the gutters with A Plus although he responded to those allegations on social media.

The controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A-Plus has accused the two presidential staffers Abu Jinapor and Francis Boakye of corruption and described them as “arrogant fools”.

Mr Jinapor is yet to respond to A Plus’ allegation. But Mr Asenso-Boakye replied, saying: “It’s a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request.”

Commenting on this development on TV3’s New Day programme on Saturday, September 2, Mr Andah said among other things: “The response from the Deputy Chief of Staff was quite mature, he did not go into the gutter with him, he demonstrated maturity.”

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun a probe into corruption allegations against the two officials.

