Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight on track – PC Appiah Ofori

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-03

PC Appiah Ofori <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504425985_341_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Though many still believe President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to fight corruption is not on track, anti graft crusader PC Appiah Ofori disagrees and has revealed that he [President] has done exceedingly well.

According former lawmaker for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, the president is determined to minimize corruption in the system and has demonstrated that a notch higher by referring allegations of corruption against some of his appointees to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for investigations.

“This is a clear indication he will not shield anyone including his appointees who may engage in corrupt deals”, he said on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm.

Mr PC Appiah Ofori said the President should be applauded for taking such a decision observing that it is rare for African leaders to refer such sensitive matters to security agencies to be thoroughly looked into.

His comments also come on the heels of the President’s decision to root out corruption in the system in order to save the public purse.

He however dared his critics to support allegations of corruption made against any of his appointees, as he is prepared to deal with such matters as part of his commitment to protecting the state kitty.

Several allegations of corruption have been made against his administration including the controversial BOST contaminated fuel, which is still being investigated.

MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong has equally made allegations of corruption against some of the appointees.

But speaking at the party’s delegate conference at the University of Cape Coast exactly a week ago, Nana Akufo Addo said he has instructed the security agencies to deal with corrupt acts, since he is not prepared to shield any of his men.