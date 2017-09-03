Afadjato South will benefit from food processing factory – DCE

Afadjato South DCE, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504451956_939_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The District Chief Executive for Afadjato South, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, has indicated that his district is set to benefit from the setting up of a food processing factory.

He said this would be part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s policy of establishing a factory in each district of the country.

Mr. Seneadza noted that feasibility studies are being carried out towards the establishment of the cassava processing factory in the Afadjato South District. “We are excited our area has been earmarked to benefit from the food processing factory and the Assembly is collaborating with adjoining districts to secure enough arable lands for cassava farming,” Mr. Seneadza said during a town hall meeting in the district.

The district assembly also plans to collaborate with other districts to provide raw materials for this factory.

“As you know farmers in this area are mostly into cassava farming but the mountainous nature of our land may not provide adequate farmland to feed the proposed factory with the needed raw material. That’s why we are collaborating with other districts,” the DCE explained.

In view of this, Mr. Seneadza advised his constituents to buy into the New Patriotic Party government’s policies as he assured that the government is committed to improving the lives of Ghanaians regardless of their political orientation.

