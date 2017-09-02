You are warned – Kennedy Agyapong tells Ghana Police

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-02

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504380432_302_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong has accused the Ghana Police of spreading falsehood against him.

Speaking to Accra based Oman FM Mr. Agyapong issued a stern warning to the police to stop spreading false information about him else they will regret their actions.

“The Police are warned, if they don’t take care they’ll forever regret their actions. Because they asked me a question about Abu Jinapor and I told them I don’t have any information on Abu. Now I believe it’s the police who are spreading such falsehood and it has gone viral on social media. You inform the media that you’ve invited Ken Agyapong and even go ahead to say he fought when he came to meet the police when I’ve not stepped my foot there, then you turn around and give me a call wanting to see me.’’

He further stated that the police is embarking on an agenda to incite the public against him following his expose’ on various corruption acts at the Flagstaff House.

He has therefore threatened not to cooperate with the police any longer to uncover the roots at the presidency.

I’ll not give them any information anymore, I’ll even go and take my evidence from the police, for whatever will happen to happen”

It was earlier reported that Mr Agyapong was invited by officials of the Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to substantiate allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers.

However, he claims he was never invited.

“Nobody has called me to come to the police station; I am not a thief or have lodged a complaint with the police….even if they call me I won’t go. I will even go and take my evidence from the police” he stated.