Vume celebrates Rawlings for saving boy

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-02

Former President Jerry John Rawlings Agozor with Maxwell (middle) and others

The chiefs and people of Vume in the Volta Region have held a colourful durbar to celebrate former President Jerry John Rawlings and FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital and its founder for a successful scoliosis surgery performed on an indigene of the area, Maxwell Agozor.

Maxwell had been living with a 120-degree curvature of the spine which was considered critical by the doctors and prevented him from living a normal life prior to the surgery.

The lack of funds for Maxwell Agozor to undergo a surgery meant that he had to live with the ailment for many years.

But following the timely intervention of former President JJ Rawlings, who footed the bill for the surgery, doctors at the FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital successfully straightened Maxwell up.

Showing their appreciation for the kind gesture to their kith and kin, the chief and people of Vume treated JJ and the doctors, led by the founder of the health facility, Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, to colourful traditional dances amidst praises.

FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital is a 70-bed specialist health facility that serves people from other African countries and beyond.

It is affiliated to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York and specializes in spine surgery, joint replacement, paediatric orthopaedics and trauma.

Prof. Oheneba, Boachie-Adjei likened the former president to the ‘Good Samaritan’ in the Bible and commended him for taking up the cost of Maxwell’s surgery.

“We are only a hospital doing our part in delivering premium orthopedic health services to everyone in need. H.E. President Rawlings in this case, is the ‘Good Samaritan’ who came to Maxwell’s aid, by paying for his surgery,” Prof Boachie-Adjei eulogized.

In an address, Mr Jerry John Rawlings praised Prof. Boachie-Adjei for his invaluable contribution towards healthcare delivery in the country with the establishment of the hospital.

He expressed delight after seeing Maxwell straightened up and encouraged Ghanaians to support institutions like FOCOS Hospital.

The former president also entreated the people of Vume to take family planning seriously, considering the economic exigencies in the country.

In attendance were the Members of Parliament (MPs) for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa; South Tongu, Kobena Woyome and Central Tongu, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze; the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Joseph Teye Nuertey and a delegation from the Battor Catholic Hospital.