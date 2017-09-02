Ursula Owusu dares Ken Agyapong to provide evidence of corruption against her

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has refuted corruption claims levelled against her by the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in relation to the production of the national identification cards and thus has dared him to provide evidence to support his bizarre allegations.

Kennedy Agyapong accused Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of collecting monies from foreign investors stating the National Identification Authority under the Ministry of Communications disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.

But the Communications Minister denied claims made by the former saying they are ‘patently false’ and clearly born out of ignorance because National Identification Authority (NIA) isn’t an agency under the Ministry of Communications which the NIA also reports directly to the Office of the President, so it is impossible to have awarded the contract or oversee the process.

“I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations”.

“The falsehoods are clearly born of ignorance so it is important to clarify that the NIA is not an agency of the Ministry of Communications; that is why the directive was signed by the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President. In accordance with the law of the land, the NIA’s reporting line is directly to the Office of the President. Consequently, as the Minister of Communications, I did not and could not have awarded the contract for the NID, or indeed oversee the process. It would have been ultra vires”, the minister stated.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into corruption allegations levelled against three appointees of the Akufo-Addo-led administration. The investigations followed a directive by President Akufo-Addo to the security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she welcomes the investigations by the CID and will cooperate with them to ascertain the truth although she is yet to be contacted by them. She further gave a stern warning to people who deliberately spread false information and hopes the matter is resolved quickly.

“I welcome the investigations by the CID and even though I am yet to be contacted, I will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth. A strong message needs to be sent out to those who deliberately disseminate disinformation. I look forward to a swift resolution of this matter”, she stated.