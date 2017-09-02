The plight of a street, homeless child on the streets of Accra

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

They are seen as a nuisance, all over the streets, chasing after people for ‘something little’ to get food with, and or forcefully cleaning the screens of cars, to see if they will get lucky with a kind driver who will spare them a few coins, or perhaps hawking a few things to get some money at least till God provides the next day, this, is most often than not, the sad and distressing situation of children who live on the streets and in structures you can barely call “home”, as a means of survival.

These children, who under normal circumstances should be protected and be in school sleep on the streets most of them in groups, putting their lives at the peril of cruel persons who may want to take advantage of them and exploit them.

Through no fault of theirs, they ended up on the streets, most of them told Accra-based UTV.

“My father died and I don’t know who my mother is, it is why I came to Accra from Sehwi to work and earn a living, I’ve been here for two months and since I came, I have been cleaning the windscreens of cars to earn some money for food.”, one boy said.

“I’m from Kumasi, a friend of mine brought me here. We stand in traffic and beg for money so we can eat, the days I don’t get any, I beg from my friends to get something little to eat. My mother is in Kumasi but I don’t know the whereabouts of my father. My mother threatened to kill me, she said she didn’t want me because I am not her child and sacked me to go look for my father. I’m here because I don’t know where my father is”, another, narrated.

Some manage to bath with what appears to be ‘colored’ water from drainages or burst pipes, others would rather stay days without bathing.

Their big dreams of becoming professionals who can contribute their quota to society look bleak as they appear to have no helpers. They live everyday, hoping for a change, that maybe, government will come to their aid, assist them enroll in school and or train for vocational jobs.