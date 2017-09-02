Supreme Court verdict has exposed Mahama – Kenyan Lawyer

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

A renowned Kenyan political analyst and legal practitioner, Martin Oloo is saying that the annulment of Kenya’s Presidential results by the Supreme Court is a shame and a serious indictment on Commonwealth Observer Missions led by former President Mahama.

According to him, the Supreme Court ruling has exposed the leaders of their understanding on Kenya’s political terrain.

Speaking to Adom FM in Accra, lawyer Oloo insisted that the leaders of the mission were in hurry to declare the election in favor of incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta and therefore were not ready to do proper due diligence into some fraudulent activities.

To him, the past election was fraught with severe challenges which marred the transparency and credibility of the results.

It could be recalled that, Commonwealth Observer Mission lead by former President Mahama pronounced Kenyan elections as successful credible and transparent, though there were some pockets of violence.

But the highest Court of the land has today annulled the results calling for fresh president elections between incumbent Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the main opposition leader.

The Supreme Court ruling has been widely celebrated and accepted by both the ruling government and the opposition party.

“Observers came to Kenya and decided to tell us that the election was free and fair and that counting was orderly. They had no patience to wait and be sure whether everything is indeed free and fair. It’s a shame for us in Africa” , he said.

Lawyer Martin Oloo also added that “I think it’s an indictment on President Mahama who led the delegation and I think it’s the main reason why John Mahama lost the elections in Ghana because to come to Kenya within a short time and tell us what to do is a shame.”

Kenya’s Supreme Court led by Chief Justice David Maraga annulled the result of the country’s recent presidential election citing that, the processes had not been conducted in accordance with constitutional order. And therefore declared it “invalid, null and void”.

The election commission had earlier declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of last month’s election.

But Kenya opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the entire election results.