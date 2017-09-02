Sue Ken Agyapong over corruption claims – Casely Hayford tells Ursula Owusu

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-02

Sydney Casely-Hayford is a member of Occupy Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504357672_501_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Social commentator, Casely Hayford has advised Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu to sue Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong over corruption claims leveled against her.

Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disregarded a bid [he had interest in] for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders who had paid her money.

Ursula, in a rebuttal, however dismissed these claims, saying Ken Agyapong’s comments were “born out of ignorance.”

The Minister, in a statement, dared Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence to support his claims.

“I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations,” she said.

Mr. Hayford however believes Ursula could use a much stricter approach if she is indeed not enthused about the MP’s allegations.

“If Ursula believes that she’s been defamed by Ken Agyapong, she should sue him. If you [Ursula Owusu] are feeling bad about it and you do not like it, do not just issue a statement… ,” Casely Hayford said on Citi FM’s News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue.

A-Plus had described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves and called them stupid in a rant on Facebook, without backing his claims with evidence.



Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected these corruption claims made against him and Abu Jinapor.

A-Plus is expected to meet the CID on Tuesday after he failed to honour an earlier invitation by the department.