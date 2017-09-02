General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

A think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) is calling on President Akuffo Addo to set up an Anti-corruption Special Investigative Unit under the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to probe into the various corruption allegations made against appointees and public servants.

The group indicated in a statement issued and signed by its executive director, Gideon Tettey-Tetteh that as the president has stated his resolve to deal with the corruption canker, it is appropriate to set up a special unit that will be efficient and aid such investigations faster.

STRANEK URGES PRESIDENT TO SET UP ANTI-CORRUPTION SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

STRANEK will like to call on H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to set up an Anti-corruption Special Investigative Unit under the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to probe into the various corruption allegations made against appointees and public servants.

We believe that the President’s resolve to deal with corruption presents a unique opportunity to deal with a canker that has plagued this country for generations. It is in this vein that we suggest the creation of this Anti-corruption Special Investigative Unit to present a fast and efficient vehicle for such investigations and send a clear signal to all government workers that corruption will not be tolerated under his administration.

In setting up the Unit, we propose that it should be equipped with mechanisms that strengthen our whistle-blower protections with resources such as an anonymous tip line, a website where files and reports can be uploaded and an email for correspondence with investigators. The existence of these resources should be well advertised in the media with flyers displayed at all government offices so members of the public can make use of these provisions to present evidence relating to corrupt practices within government.

We are in the interim pleased that the CID is probing into allegations of corruption against appointees of his administration which includes Minister for Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful; the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye and we hope that these investigations will be devoid of political interference so that the truth will be unearthed for the benefit of the country.

In conclusion, we will like to assure the President that Ghanaians will hold him to his resolve to deal with corruption and urge him not to be swayed by partisan politics in his duty as the number one gentleman of the land.

We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.