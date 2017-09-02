SSNIT scandal: IT manager’s Lawyers to challenge ‘dismissal’ in court

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Lawyers for the embattled former Head of Management Information System(MIS) at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT), Caleb Afaglo have described as illegal the decision to dismiss their client from his position.

According to the Lawyers, the SSNIT Board failed to follow due processes required in removing their client from office.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) days ago dismissed its IT Manager, Caleb Afaglo after it was established he faked a Phd certificate to secure the high level job.

The decision followed a meeting by Board Members and Management on Wednesday August 30, over his conduct.

But one of the Lawyers for the former IT Manager of the state-owned firm, Charles Owusu in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said they were considering a legal redress on the matter.

“…When you get to the GM [General Manager] level and these things are happening, there are rules and regulations. I don’t think that they have gone through that regulation properly. They have not given him the opportunity to defend himself.”

“…Secondly, his constitutional rights have been breached. The procedures in SSNIT have not been followed properly. His credibility as a young man has been [compromised]. I believe that there should be redress.”