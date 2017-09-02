Quaitoo’s resignation indicates no space for ethnocentrism in Ghana – Atik Mohammed

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-02

Atik Mohammed <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504342474_359_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Suspended General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Atik Mohammed has expressed profound excitement over the resignation of Mr. William Quaitoo.

Mr. William Quaitoo resigned from his post as the Deputy Agriculture Minister following his disparaging remarks about northerners in the country.

He described the people of the north as “liars” and “difficult”.

Mr. Quaitoo tendered his resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 29, after rendering an apology to Ghanaians.

Commenting on the issue on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Atik Mohammed, though finding Mr. Quaitoo’s resignation unfortunate, he however was delighted that he took such action.

According to him, the Deputy Minister’s resignation will put government officials and appointees on their toes.

Atik Mohammed advised the officials and appointees to be mindful of their tongues and choose their words wisely when addressing issues.

He noted that ethnocentric comments or any noxious remarks could pose risk to the nation and so shouldn’t be encouraged in the country’s moral and political fabric.

Atik stated that Mr. Quaitoo’s resignation indicates that “there’s no space for bigotry. There’s no space ethnocentric comments in our body politic. In fact, in every facet of our natural lives, such things should not be tolerated and that message, for me, I’m glad that that message has been sent”.