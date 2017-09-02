PPP to elect constituency executives in September

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The Progressive People Party has said it will hold its constituency elections in September and November across the country.

Some of the keenly contested Constituencies includes that Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) constituency which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 8a.m to 4p.m.

National Secretary of the party, Murtala Mohammed who spoke to State Owned Daily Graphic said there are about 1,500 paid-up delegates in this year’s KEEA Constituency election in eight zones, including; Eguafo zone, Komenda zone, Kissi zone, Elmina zone, Ntaamoa zone, Abrim zone and Ataabaadzi zone.

He indicated that 22 party members will be contesting various positions in this year’s constituency election and that almost all the positions are being keenly contested.

“All positions, with the exception of secretary and his assistant, are being keenly contested,” he said.

The various positions to be vied for are constituency Chairman, Vice chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Treasurer, Education Secretary, Women’s Coordinator, and Assistant Women’s Coordinator.