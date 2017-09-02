PLAYBACK: ‘Newsfile’ on JoyNews | General News 2017-09-02

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-02

The rather unusual turn of events with Kenya’s polls as the country prepares for a second poll in 59 days, following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the results was among prominent issues to headline today’s discussions on Newsfile.

The endless brouhaha surrounding the SSNIT, the latest developments being a raid by the EOCO at the office of IT firm, Perfect Business Systems Tuesday to probe issues further was another issue touched on by panelists on the show.

Other issues that featured on today’s discussions include the resignation of Deputy Agriculture Minister William Quaitoo after ‘tribalistic comments’ he allegedly made about northerners in the country, and a supposed inflated contract for the procurement of 1 million waste bins and disposable bin liners by the Jospong Group of companies.

Watch show host Sampson Anyenini as he together with his panel dissect trending issues on this weekend’s edition of Newsfile on Joynews.

Watch playback of the program here:

Kenya’s Presidential election: