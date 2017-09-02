Northern Regional Minister to launch Dagbon peace project

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-02

Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504371607_951_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, shall soon launch the “Dagbon Peace and Progress Now” project aimed at uniting all people of Dagbon tradition to accelerate development in the area.

The Regional Minister, who announced this when addressing Muslims at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Friday to mark this year’s Eidul-Adha celebrations, said all political parties in the region would be involved in the project, which would be launched on September 10, this year.

He said after the launch “all our activities, actions and interactions should demonstrate our readiness to move as a united body.”

Mr Saeed said “through this our traditional rulers will see the need to come together to lead the process to ensure peace in Dagbon.”

He said all was being done to woo investors to the region to exploit its potential to create jobs as well as accelerate development.

Sheik Abdulai Salam, Northern Regional Chief Imam, in a sermon, called on Muslims to be one another’s keeper to ensure peaceful coexistence.