Nana Addo ‘running away’ from corruption fight – Lecturer

2017-09-02

A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo is running away from fighting corruption.

“On the issue of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), nothing showed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo made an attempt to do something. We didn’t hear the government say ‘I will not allow corruption to operate’. Nana Addo had an opportunity to show his politics……. He ran away from it”. Dr Amakye explained in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm.

However, the Lecturer said the NPP government has given a deaf ear to advice from people who have the knowledge on good governance and policies

“The posture in Nana Addo’s government tells me they will not do it, they will not get the politics right. With this attitude, all the promises they made can’t work”. He stressed

On the other side of politics, Dr Amakye encouraged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare for power because ‘the NPP’s are not going to last in position for long’.

On the issue of economic management, Dr Amakye clearly stated that, the NPP government has not done enough to control the economy of the country, cautioning the government to focus on the local industries to boost the economic power of the country.