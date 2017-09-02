MTN lauded for development initiatives

Business News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The Chiefs and people of Asankragua in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region have lauded MTN Ghana for its development initiatives which has contributed to national development.

This followed a community-based stakeholder forum organised by MTN to educate the public on its activities and contributions towards the development of the nation in the area.

Nana Appiah Dua, who represented the Chief of Asankragua, said “we the chiefs, elders and people in this area feel proud of MTN for the kind of development agenda in supporting communities for development”.

He called on other organisations to emulate the steps of MTN to assist in improving the living standards of the people in the communities they operate.



Mr Simon Amoh, Regional Senior Manager for South-West business, said the company appreciated its stakeholders so much that there is a concerted effort to engage them on a regular basis to create and maintain the relationship with them.

He said the engagement was also to seek divergent views and feedback on the company’s operations so as to help the company modify its products, services and relationship with the people.

Mr Ofosuhene Kennedy, the Corporate Services adviser for Southern Ghana, enumerated some achievements chalked by the giant telecommunication company in the country.

“MTN is proud to be contributing to the development and transformation of the country. In 20 years of business in the country, we have provided connectivity by building solid network with the 2G, 3G, and 4G technology. In the process, over 500 thousand jobs have been created to improve the lives and the living standards of the people” he said

He said MTN has in the past nine years invested over GHC 32.2 million into 142 projects in the Western Region in the areas of health and education and this is besides the provision of medical equipment at Wassa Dunkwa and Shama Post, refurbishment of the Labour Ward and expansion of Antenatal Unit of the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital among others.

Mr Agyenim Boateng, urged customers to regularly change their pin codes and keep them secret, seek clarity from MTN office when they are in doubt, read and confirm messages before finalizing cash out and check balance after receiving or making payments.