Mahama’s position as election observer in Kenya questioned

Former president John Dramani Mahama could be having a difficult time following the cancellation of the entire results which earlier saw the sitting president, Uhurru Kenyatta declared winner.

Following bouts of violence and massive opposition by the main opposition party in Kenya the results of the elections got tried in what has been termed as a landmark Supreme Court verdict ever in the political history of Kenya.

Speaking to Joy FM about concerns over the relationship between John Mahama and Uhurru Kenyatta, Kenyan journalist – Rosaline Bala – revealed that an investigation is likely to be held into the “controversial composition” of the observer group which was headed by the former president.

“He shouldn’t have been given the duty to lead observer mission,” the journalist conveyed some sentiments from Kenya.

The sentiments shared in Kenya follows the decision by Mahama to make Uhuru Kenyatta the special guest of honour during Ghana’s Independence Celebration in 2016.

