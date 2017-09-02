Let’s sustain our grassroots – Otiko Djaba tells NPP

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-02

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504339954_435_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been sternly cautioned against losing guard at its grassroots, which is the base and foundation of the party.

The ruling political party has also been warned against becoming complacent following the 2016 electoral victory, since it can hurt the party in the 2020 polls.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, sounded the warning, whilst addressing NPP delegates at Cape Coast, capital of the Central Region.

She stated that party meetings at the polling station level to the top, which was frequent during the electioneering campaign period, must be maintained.

“We need a strong political party even now that we are in political power; therefore party meetings at the grassroots level must be sustained.

“The NPPs strength lies at the grassroots, which is the foundation of our beloved political party, so we must focus in that area, even in government”.

Otiko, who is a former Women’s Organizer of the NPP, also called for close working relationship between the party and government.

She suggested that party members ought to be well informed regularly about government programmes and achievements so they can disseminate it.

The minister noted that the NPP need to stay in political power for a longer time so as to make the populace benefit from their laudable policies.

Hon. Afisa Djaba said the NPP members needed to stay united and remain focus with one agenda so that their wish of prolonging their stay in power will materialize.

The occasion was the 2017 NPP annual Delegate’s Conference, which the party used to take stock of its activities for the past year and also planned ahead.

President Akufo-Addo, vice President Dr. Bawumia, former President Kufuor, ministers of state, MMDCES and party executives, were present.