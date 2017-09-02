Lets continue to maintain peace in Ghana – Regional Minister to Muslims

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

2017-09-02

The Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Saeed has called on Muslims across the country to make peace their hallmark since Islam is a religion of peace.

The minister said this in a speech he delivered at the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha celebration held at the jubilee park in Tamale.

In his speech, the minister entreated all Muslims not to only have peace as an intention but to seek it.

He also urged all people regardless their religion to examine their relationship with their neighbours to ensure that there is love, tolerance, understanding, peace, and more importantly, forgiveness.

The Hon. Minister however used the occasion to remind Ghanaians of government’s policies and programs, which he said were aimed at improving the standard of living of all Ghanaians.

He advised parents to take advantage of the free senior high school program which will be launched this month and enroll their wards in school to help improve the conditions of their lives.

He also urged all and sundry to work to support the government in its effort to improve the living standards of all Ghanaians.

The Regional Minister used the opportunity to advice Muslims especially the youth, to be cautious in their celebration of the feast.

He implored them to stick to the tenets and teachings of Islam and not engage in vices like fornication.

He also revealed that the “Dagbon Peace and Progress” will be launched in Dagbon on the 9th of September, 2017. The Minister stated that the program (Dagbon Peace and Progress) is meant to usher in an era of absolute peace in Dagbon.

Chiefs, Elders, Opinion leaders and all people from Dagbon are expected to grace the launch of the program to demonstrate to the whole world that Dagbon is the citadel of tradition and peace.

He urged them not to forget the importance of the feast as they celebrate.

He urged them to see the occasion as a period of forgiveness and reconciliation amongst them.

“Eid-Ul-Adha is a period of compassion and seeking peace at all levels and as Moslems we owe it a duty to take note of all these important issues so that we can reap the fullest benefits of the festivities”.

Nonetheless, the former Northern Regional Minister, Abdalla Abubakar, added his voice, entreating all people to show compassion to others without reference to their religion or ethnic background.

According to him, like cannot have any significance if compassion is not shown to those who need it.