Let us support the Tema Restoration Agenda – Metro Chief Imam

2017-09-02

The Metropolitan Chief Imam of Tema, Alhaji Adams Abubakah, has called for support for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s (TMA) campaign to restore Tema to its past glory.

He made this call on Friday during this year’s Eid Adha prayers held at the Tema Sports Stadium to signify the sacrifice of rams in respect of Abraham’s sacrifice according to Judeo Mohammedan traditions.

“I call for massive support from both Muslims and non-Muslims for the Mayor’s campaign to rebuild Tema, ” he said.

He appealed to the mayor to assist the Muslim community in Tema to rebuild the Tema Central Mosque, which to him was in a deplorable shape after 59 years of its construction adding “the structure is weak and has to be reconstructed to befit the status of Tema as a Harbour and Industrial City of Ghana.”

He asked Muslims to follow true leaders who reflected their behavior, character and personality, and also cautioned against arrogance which did not allow people to follow authority.

He prayed for the blessings of Allah for the president and his cabinet as well as all other stakeholders and Ghanaians for safety and peace.

He asked people and charity organizations to continue in their efforts to help the poor and needy in society, and cautioned against insubordination to leaders.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) was grateful for the prayers they offered for the nation, and informed them of the taking off of the Tema Restoration Agenda and entreated Muslims to help him achieve that target.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in relationship to the appeal of the Metro Chief Imam, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La observed that the TMA had already visited the Tema Central Mosque, and had already factored it into its development plan.