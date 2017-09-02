Kwesi Appiah must go – Angry Ghanaians fume

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The chances of the Black Stars to making it to the World Cup in Russia keep getting bleak following the failure of the team to secure a win against their counterparts – Congo.

The crucial match, which could have seen the Black Stars mathematically secure a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, most Ghanaians have stormed Twitter to vent their anger on coach Kwesi Appiah making the case of his being a coach struggling to help the fortunes of the Stars.

The game also saw fans at the Baba Yara Sports stadium treated to an appalling performance by the Black Stars team that looked clueless on the day.

The Black Stars got the equalizer in the second half when Thomas Partey scored.

Prior to the Ghana game, the race to top Group E, which guarantees qualification, had been blown wide open by Uganda following the Cranes stunning home victory over Egypt.

YEN has some of the comments by these angered football fans: Leading sports journalist, Gary Al-Smith made the argument that Kwesi Appiah remains a not so fit coach for Ghana:

Kwesi Appiah just finished his press conference. I repeat: He is an absolutely tactically bankrupt coach. He can’t even talk tactics. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 1, 2017

Going back for kwesi appiah even shows we aren’t serious about our football — Ab (@Terkpertey_) September 1, 2017

Kwesi Appiah should kindly respect himself and resign..we have had enough.#blackstars — Ghadaffi.2131 (@amhommey) September 1, 2017

Kwesi Appiah spent two months scouting players in USA. Why tf do we still invite players from a retired league. T — fiifi (@Efson_) September 1, 2017