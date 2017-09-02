Kwadwo Asamoah included in Juventus Champions League squad

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Juventus 23 man squad for the Champions League for the 2017/18 season.

The midfielder who was on the verge of joining Turkish giants Galatasaray but could not make the switch on dead line day has been included in the Italian champions squad.

Asamoah is believed to be a key component of Coach Maximiliano Allegri’s squad, hence the reason for keeping the versatile player.

Despite the acquisition of Blaise Matuidi, Asamoah was made to stay. The midfielder has had a difficult time with the Italian giants due to injury but has returned stronger.

Juventus are in Group D with Spanish giants Barcelona, Olympiakos from Greece and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Marko Pjaca has been dropped, largely due to his injury and recovery time.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has been omitted from the list once again leading to the suggestion that Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes will be entrusted with the right-back role.