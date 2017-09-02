Kumasi welcomes Uber | Business News 2017-09-02

Business News of Saturday, 2 September 2017
Source: yen.com.gh
2017-09-02
On August 31, 2017, the metropolitan city of Kumasi, became the second city in Ghana to go live with global technology giant, Uber.
A commercial business hub of nearly 2 million people, Kumasi’s rapidly growing population will have access to safe, reliable and alternative means of transportation at the touch of a button.
The Kumasi launch was preceded by the launch of Accra, Ghana’s largest city in 2016, where Uber entered into a Statement of Understanding (SOU) with the Ghanaian Ministry of Transport.
Speaking about Uber’s entry into Kumasi, Alon Lits, General Manager Sub-Saharan Africa, Uber said: “We are immensely pleased to bring a technologically enabled transport system to the people of Kumasi.
With it, Uber will provide them with an alternative way to get from point A to B, and ensure that they’re able to achieve their basic, everyday goals, whether they be business people, students or corporate workers; Uber is here to help support their socio-economic objectives.
Sharing further, he said: “Uber is an innovative, pro smart regulation company; we intend to collaborate with government and work with necessary stakeholders to ensure that we create world-class, affordable systems that create economic opportunities, improve efficiencies and reduce emissions.
A year after taking off in the economically vibrant city of Accra, Uber has offered a friendly and reliable complement to existing transport options, and has created thousands of economic opportunities across Ghana as a whole.