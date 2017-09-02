Kumasi fans boo Black Stars after Congo draw

play videoFans are angry with the Black Stars players <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504344363_482_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumasi fans turned against the Black Stars after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The result has jeopardized Ghana’s chances of reaching a fourth consecutive World Cup finals.

Congo shot into the lead on 19 minutes through Thievy Bifouma but Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey levelled four minutes from time.

Disgruntled fans expressed their feelings by booing the players after the final whistle and some went to the extent of pelting the team bus with package water.

The Black Stars remained third on the Group E table with two points; five behind leaders Egypt.

قالب وردپرس

Comments