Kenya Polls: Odinga, Kenyatta must show leadership – Amaliba

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-02

Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, must demonstrate leadership ahead of the rerun of the presidential elections, Abraham Amaliba, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

According to him, the entire world is watching how the two leaders will conduct themselves as the country prepares for the rerun of the elections.

The Supreme Court in Kenya on Friday, September 1 annulled the August 2017 presidential results. Citing irregularities, the highest court said a new poll should be held within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the winner of last month’s election. But the opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, claimed that the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results, for which he went to the court with a petition.

Commenting on the matter on TV3’s New Day programme on Saturday September 1, Mr Amaliba said: “This case is the first of its kind in Africa. In my view, it inures to the benefit of both sides in two ways.

“The Kenyatta group will say let’s now show to the people of Kenya we really won the elections and for Odinga’s side, they are now jubilating and if care is not taken, they may forget that elections will take place in 60 days.

“This is the time for Kenyan leaders to show leadership ahead of the elections.”