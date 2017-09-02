‘Juju’ man brutalizes colleague over business clients

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Mallam Yaa Wadudu, a well-known fetish priest at Gomoa Abura near Apam in the Central region is alleged to have assaulted another colleague spiritualist, Nana Kofi Okumkom.

According to reports the traditional priest stormed the house of his rival around 8pm on Wednesday with some heavily built men to subject Nana Okumkom into severe beatings.

Speaking to Adom FM in Accra, the victim explained that the Mallam had earlier accused him of resorting to some strange means to direct his clients to his shrine.

Nana Okumkom in his conversation expressed shock at the conduct of Mallam Wadudu, insisting that his claims against him are baseless and frivolous.

He lamented that Mallam Wadudu and his thugs nearly sent him to his early grave for if not timely intervention of some community members.

“His macho men beat me mercilessly. They nearly killed me but I escaped. They shot at me several times but I was lucky”, he said.

But responding to the allegations on the same platform, Mallam Yaa Wadudu also accused Okomfo Nana Okumkom of sabotaging his business.

He narrated that he decided to take a break from active business only to realize that his major rival has pitch camp at his junction; redirecting all his clients to his shrine. Therefore he decided to ‘discipline’ him.

“I only sent my macho men to teach him a small lesson not to meddle in my affairs and not to kill him as he is alleging and besides am not fake, he is rather the fake person” he fumed.