I never accused Ursula Owusu of corruption – Ken Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-02

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504330826_461_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has denied reports of ever accusing the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful or any other government official of being corrupt and also cautioned the police to be careful with the agenda they are setting.

“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If the police are not careful, the way I will treat them, they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me”, he stressed.

But Kennedy Agyapong last week accused unnamed staffer at the Flagstaff house of demanding $20,000 from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Akufo-Addo and also accused Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of collecting monies from foreign investors stating the National Identification Authority under the Ministry of Communications disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a press statement on the 1st of September denied claims by the outspoken MP daring him to provide evidence to support his claim.

“I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations”, she noted.

Moreover, while speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, Ken Agyapong denied reports of being invited by officials of the Criminal and Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to substantiate allegations he made against the three government officials. He further indicated that he will not honour an invitation from the CID when he gets called.

“Nobody has called me to come to the police station; I am not a thief or have lodged a complaint with the police?….even if they call me I won’t go. I will even go and take my evidence from the police”, he said.