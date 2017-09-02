I have not been invited for questioning by CID – Ken Agyapong debunks reports

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Maverick politician and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he is not aware of any summons from the Criminal Investigations Department.

Kennedy Agyapong has in recent weeks, sternly criticized the New Patriotic Party and the Akufo-Addo administration for alleged corrupt activities.

Over the last few days, the MP has also thrown hints that some officials at the Presidency have engaged in nefarious acts, that undermine the work of the government.

Earlier this week, the CID reportedly invited the NPP MP and controversial rapper Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus in for questioning over their allegations.

A Plus failed to show at his scheduled time, citing his lawyer being available as reasons for his absence. However, Kennedy Agyapong has denied receiving word that his presence is required at the CID headquarters.

Speaking to Oman FM on Thursday, Kennedy Agyapong stated: “Nobody has called me to come to the police station; I am not a thief or have lodged a complaint with the police?….even if they call me I won’t go. I will even go and take my evidence from the police.”

He further denied naming some officials of government in his corruption allegations, expressing surprise that such reports are being circulated.

“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If they police are not careful the way I will treat them they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me,” he stated.