I deserve to be honoured as the first female to establish a political party – Akua Donkor

Founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, has said instead of vilifying her and wanting to kill her, Ghanaians should rather honour her for being the first women to form a political party.

According to her, she is one of the few women who have challenged the male gender boot for boot in the political arena and needs to be acknowledged for that rather than been persecuted.

She made this comment after some three persons who attacked her and tried to kill her were given a total of sixty years jail term.

She said“They should have acknowledged and praise me. I have brightened the face of Ghana. The world knows I am the only female to be a founder of such a political party. It’s a good thing for the country but I’m been beaten and wanted to be killed as such…” she said.

“It is God who has blessed me. No man can destroy that…” she added.

