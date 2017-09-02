Ghanaians would be allowed to practice their faith without hindrance – Nana Addo

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is committed to maintaining the atmosphere that allows people of all religious persuasions to practice their religion.

Delivering a speech at the Independence Square during the Eid Eid al-Adha prayers, the president said, Ghanaians would be allowed to practice their faith without lit or hindrance.

The president also urged the Muslim community to accept government’s free Senior High School Education policy.

‘’We are in a better place to practice our religion if we are educated. The free SHS policy eliminates one of the major barriers to seeking secondary education, poverty. Its my fervent believe that it is only an educated population that can accelerate the development of our country…I cannot end my statement without urging the education of the Muslim girl or woman,’’ he said.

Eid al-Adha, which means “Feast of the Sacrifice”, is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ismaeel (Ismael), as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Before he could sacrificed his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibra’il (Gabriel), who then put a ram in his son’s place.

In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.