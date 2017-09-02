Ghanaian woman alleges assault on KLM flight

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-02

Alleged drunk passenger who abused Akua Gyekye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504336227_902_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It has been revealed that a Ghanaian woman on board a KLM flight was assaulted by a drunk man right under the watch of the flight staff.

The woman, who gave her name as Akua Gyekye, narrated that she was on board a KLM flight from Kigali to Amsterdam, but was occasionally harassed by a drunk man also on the flight.

According to her the man assaulted her physically and verbally, and he even went as far as calling her “an asshole”.

She said the drunk man also pushed into her space and tried to forcefully kiss her, but the flight staff watch on without doing anything about it.

Narrating her traumatic experience, in a Facebook post, Akua Gyekye said: “:“This drunk man assaulted me this morning on my KLM flight from Kigali to Amsterdam. He was drunk, pushed into my physical space, tried to kiss me, called me an asshole and said “I should get back to the bush!” Lol. Really? My friend…that’s where we just came from and believe me, I go back gladly. The crew stood back and did nothing.”

Some Ghanaians have since taken to Twitter to blast KLM for the the way and manner in which they handled the whole issue, with some suggesting that the assaulted lady be compensated.

The parent company of KLM, the Royal Dutch Airline, have however issued a statement on the development, saying “we take this matter seriously and we already advised everyone who contacted us, to tell the passenger to contact us directly”.

[email protected] – This assault happened on YOUR flight + your staff did 0 to help the #Ghana|ian woman abused. What does that say about YOU????? #KLM pic.twitter.com/MxM12yukX2 — Jemila Abdulai (@jabdulai) August 31, 2017