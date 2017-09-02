Ghana fans boo Andre Ayew after poor performance in World Cup Qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-02

Disappointed Ghana fans booed West Ham United player Andre Ayew during Ghana’s unimpressive stalemate with Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kumasi on Friday afternoon.

Fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium were obviously underwhelmed by the performance of the 26-year-old and booed him when he was being replaced by Miami FC’s Kwadwo Poku in the 68th minute.

The entire Ghana team was unimpressive as they failed to take full advantage of their opportunity to enhance their chances of catching up with Egypt and Uganda.

Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu set up Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to cancel out Thievy Bifouma’s 18th minute opener for the Red Devils.

With qualification chances almost evaporated fans booed the son of the Ghana legend when he was being replaced.

Ghana will travel to Congo Brazzaville for the reverse fixture next week.