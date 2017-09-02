Corruption claims: I’ll cooperate with CID – Ursula Owusu

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is ready to present herself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to answer to corruption claims leveled against her by the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The allegations were in relation to a contract given to a foreign company for the production of national identification cards.

Kennedy Agyapong had claimed that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disregarded a bid [he had interest in] for a contract to print National Identification Authority (NIA) cards in favour of more expensive bidders who had paid her money.

“I welcome the investigations by the CID and even though I am yet to be contacted, I will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth… I look forward to a swift resolution of this matter”, she said in a statement refuting the allegations.

She accused the Assin Central MP of making false and ignorant claims against her and said: “a strong message needs to be sent out to those who deliberately disseminate disinformation.”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful further dared Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence to support his allegations “born of ignorance”.

The CID is also looking into corruption claims by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, against President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

This is after President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to the security agencies to investigate any allegations of corruption against his appointees.

In a rant on Facebook, A-Plus described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves and called them stupid, without backing his claims with evidence.

Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the unsubstantiated corruption claims made against him and Abu Jinapor.

A-Plus is now scheduled to meet the CID on Tuesday after he failed to honour an earlier invitation by the department.