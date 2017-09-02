Corruption allegation: Asenso demonstrated maturity – Andah

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of the Deputy Chiefs of Staff who has been accused of corruption by musician, Kwame A Plus, dealt with his response in a mature manner, George Andah, Deputy Minster of Communications, has said.

According to him, Mr Asenso did not descend to the gutters with A Plus although he responded to those allegations on social media.

A Plus has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Jinapor and his colleague, Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, for the past few days. He has accused the two presidential staffers of corruption and described them as “arrogant fools”.

Mr Jinapor is yet to respond to A Plus’ allegation. But Mr Asenso-Boakye replied, saying: “It’s a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request.”

Commenting on this development on TV3’s New Day programme on Saturday, September 2, Mr Andah said among other things: “The response from the Deputy Chief of Staff was quite mature, he did not go into the gutter with him, he demonstrated maturity.”

Meanwhile the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun a probe into corruption allegations against the two officials.