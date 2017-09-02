CEO of Imagin Advertising accused of defrauding Kofi Adams

CEO of Imagin Advertising, Arnold Kojo Asante <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504321827_101_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Organizer of Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed charges against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Imajin Advertising, Arnold Kojo Asante, on the grounds of fraudulent acts.

According to reports, Arnold Kojo Asante allegedly defrauded Mr Kofi Adams of of a sum of GHc840,000.

YEN has learnt that Asante has been arrested by the police, after a bench warrant was issued against him by a Circuit Court in Accra.

It has been alleged that he was picked up as he was returning from another fraud-related case he was involved in.

The beleaguered businessman, YEN has learnt, owes numerous persons and businesses. Imajin Advertising has currently closed, sources add.

قالب وردپرس

Comments