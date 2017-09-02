Boy, knocked down by vehicle dying over lack of ambulance

The district, according to reports has been without an ambulance for several months now <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504389957_608_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A six-year-old boy is reportedly losing his life due to lack of Ambulance at St.Martins Hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The boy was knocked down by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon with severe head fracture and internal bleeding.

According to Kasapa FM’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah Sasraku the boy has been referred to Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital due to the critical nature of his health condition, however, there is no Ambulance to convey the patient for emergency attention.

The district, according to reports has been without an ambulance for several months now. Patients in critical conditions are transported in trotro.

قالب وردپرس

Comments