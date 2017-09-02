Barclays Africa sponsors training for financial journalists

Business News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-09-02

It forms part of the university’s Highway Africa Conference

Barclays Africa has sponsored twenty financial journalists in its annual data journalism training in South Africa.

The program which is an annual event is in collaboration with Rhodes University.

It forms part of the university’s Highway Africa Conference.

The Data Journalism Master Class provides business journalists with a high-level refresher course on how to report on complex financial matters.

As part of this year’s sponsorship, twenty participants from Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Seychelles are being trained in capital markets, sovereign debt, as well as cleaning and visualizing data.

The participants include; Jessica Ayorkor Aryee of Citi Fm’s as well as Richard Abbey and Ama Amankwah Baafi from Business & Financial Times and Graphic Business respectively.

The Head of Communications at Barclays Africa Group, Songezo Zibi said, “Financial journalism is very important because it enables ordinary people to make sense of what is happening in the economy, and to take considered decisions.”

The annual Highway Africa conference brings together over 300 media professionals from across Africa. This year’s theme – Media, Accountability and Local Governance, explores the role that journalism plays in holding local government officials accountable.

The conference spanned from 31st August to 1st September, 2017.