Anyone involved in the collapse of our work will die – Galamseyers

Illegal miners (Galamsey Operators) working at Kwaminiampa in Prestea Huni valley of Western Region have invoked curses on some of the leaders and security personnel for collapsing their work.

Their action which took place at the three main roundabout in Prestea town, follows the destruction of their mining equipment and properties by the Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, Operation Vanguard team on 28th August, 2017.

The galamseyers allege that some of the security personnel, politicians and elders of the District have collected huge sums of money from them promising to protect their job, adding that they’ve been forced to invoke the curses becuase they’ve realized they’ve been fooled after their mining equipment was destroyed.

“Our powerfuls gods, we pour this libation to you. We were doing our lucrative jobs, some elders have taken moneies from us and have collapsed our business. Our mining machines worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed. Any person who came for our money and has seen our business collapsed, he and his wife and children as we pour this libation whenever they pick a vehicle they must should be killed in an accident die, may that person and all his generation die.”

They claim that this has affected their livelihood and made them incapable of catering for their families, as they have no other job doing apart from galamsey.