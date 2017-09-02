Akufo-Addo calls for focus on girl child education in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians especially the Muslims to take the education of the girl child seriously because it is a recipe for the better growth of the country.

According to the President, educating the girl child will help address challenges in society and also help to reduce poverty.

He made this comment while speaking to Muslims at the celebrations of the Eid al-Adha in Accra yesterday.

The President said “I cannot end my statement without urging the education of the Muslim girl or woman. We must take the education of the girl child seriously” he said, adding that “we shall be perpetuating, ignorance, poverty, and disease if the trainers of generations of Ghanaians remain uneducated”.

He further indicated that Ghanaians will be able to practice their religion fairly if they embrace education.

“The prophet Mohammed is reported to have said that ‘knowledge is the last property of the believer, let him or her find it wherever he or she will.’ I believe the Muslim should embrace this policy because it allows the fulfillment of prophetic admonishment”.

“We are in a better place to practice our religion if we are educated. The free Senior High School policy eliminates one of the major barriers to seeking secondary education; poverty. It is my fervent belief that it is an educated population that can accelerate the development of our country,” he added.