Agyepong’s allegations against Ursula based on ‘bad faith’ – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-02

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has described as “bad feelings” and “bad faith” accusations made against Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, over corruption.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong accused his colleague party member of inflating a contract for the printing of cards by the National Identification Authority beyond what is being offered in the market value.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful has dismissed the allegation and branded Mr. Agyepong as “ignorant” on the facts. But he has also refuted the claims he did not accuse his colleague of any corrupt infraction.

But speaking on Newsfile, Mr. Fuseini said the allegations are made on the grounds of “bad feelings and faith” and it is unfortunate for him to be making claims he cannot substantiate.

Mr. Fuseini said though he admires the president for his zeal in fighting corruption, it is important for him to begin cracking the whip especially when matters of corruption comes up. He described the president as an “old intelligent man” and should not fail this country.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong, who was also on the show, said those who have allegations against persons they suspect of being corrupt should go to the police and file their complaints, stressing that it is the only way out.

