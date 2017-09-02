A Plus hot as CID sends him another letter

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service has once again written to controversial musician, Kwame A Plus to appear before it on Tuesday after he failed to honor an earlier invitation.

A report put up by citifmonline.com indicates that the CID has issued another invitation letter to the musician to make himself available for investigations after he failed officials of the CID this week.

The outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP), member has earlier on swerved an invitation by the CID with the explanation that, his lawyers were not readily available to accompany him.

Though he said he wanted to honor the invitation without his lawyers, he was subsequently advised to appear before the CID with legal representation.

The new letter addressed to the musician and sighted by citifmonline.com quoted, “it would greatly be appreciated if you report to the Director-General/CID at the CID headquarters on Tuesday 5th September 2017 at 10:00 to assist in investigations.”

“The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating an allegation of corruption you made against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor on your Facebook page on 27th August 2017,” the statement added.

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus is under pressure from the CID to provide evidence to some corruption allegations leveled against two presidential staffers of President Akufo-Addo administration.

A Plus on a Facebook post accused two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye of not being only corrupt but also the most ‘stupid’ elements occupying spaces at the Flagstaff House.