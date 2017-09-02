2018 World Cup qualifiers: It will take a miracle for us to qualify – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted Ghana chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals is as good as over after Friday’s 1-1 home draw with Congo in Group E.

The Kayserispor striker says he and teammates had a bad day at the office as they toiled to draw 1-1 at home with Congo

The Black Stars came from behind to split the points after Thievy Bifouma had given the Red Devils the lead on 19 minutes.

Ghana kept on pressuring the visitors and snatched the equalizer in the 86th minute through

With two points from three matches and five behind leaders Uganda, Gyan acknowledges it will take more than a miracle to reach Russia next year.

”It’s difficult, honestly it’s very difficult. Things didn’t go well as expected and we didn’t play the way we expected to play like tacticall, mentally. I didn’t know what went wrong but I will say the desire wasn’t there today,” Gyan said in a post-match interview.

”It’s one of those days that things happen-Nobody is to be blamed here but it’s one of those days that something to get on the field and the desire-I don’t know what went wrong but I think it’s one of those days.”

Ghana will play Congo in Kinshasha on Tuesday in the return leg clash.