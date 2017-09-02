2017 Senior High School CSSPS released

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has completed the process of placing BECE candidates in the various senior high schools across the country.

The release of the 2017 Senior High School Computerised School selection system placements (CSSPS) began after WAEC released this year’s BECE results on 21st August, 2017.

According to a statement, out of the total number of 460,941 registered candidates, 424,092 candidates (92%) qualified to be placed.

A total of 36,849 candidates (8% of the total) were not placed because they scored a grade 9 in either English or Mathematics.

During this process, 267,327 candidates secured places in schools of their choice, whilst 150,770 candidates could not be placed in a school of their choice.

Meanwhile, the qualified candidates who didn’t get the school of their choice are being given a second chance of choosing a school. They are to go online and select an option available within 48 hours from 1st September, 2017.

Students can check their status from 8am by logging onto www.myjhsresult.net and following the online instructions.

The 2017/18 academic year for all senior high schools will commence on 11th September 2017.

All form one students are expected to report to their schools on that day.