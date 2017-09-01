We’ll remain steadfast in building a nation that works for all – Bawumia

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-01

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia interacting with some Muslims <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504291570_141_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia has pledged to remain steadfast in government’s determination to build a nation that works for everybody and not a privileged few.

He, therefore, called on the people to give strong backing to the government as it rolled out its’ carefully thought out policies and programmes to fight poverty and make things better.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia said this when he joined thousands of Muslims at the Kumasi Central Mosque to mark the feast of sacrifice – “Eid al Adha”.

The festival is one of the two most sacred, observed by the Islamic faithful across the world. It is held to commemorate the willingness of the patriarch, Ibrahim (Abraham), to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son, Ishmael (Isaac) and in Ghana the day has been declared a public holiday.

The Vice President indicated that education and health development, protecting the environment, job creation, security and bringing down corruption had been made top priorities.

He said there could not be any doubt that the free senior high school (SHS) policy, “which kicks in this month” would bring tremendous relief to parents and expand access to SHS education. He also made reference to the one district, one factory project and said its successful implementation would help provide jobs and create wealth for the people.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to remind all about the need for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

They should overcome extremism and accept to work together to make the society a better place to live. He counseled the Muslim youth not to over-indulge in their celebration of the festival, adding that, they should avoid doing anything unlawful.

Sheikh Abdul-Mumin Haroun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, asked the Muslims to soberly reflect on the significance of the festival, to uphold the common good of society.