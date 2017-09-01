Take Muslim girl child education seriously – President Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-01

President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504282551_973_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Muslims to pay attention to the education of their children especially girls.

Addressing Muslims after the Eid prayers at the Independence Square, the President said the tool to address ignorance, poverty, and disease is education.

He quoted Prophet Mohammed’s admonition to believers that “knowledge is the lost property of the believer; let him or her find it where ever he will”.

Acknowledging the financial barriers to education, the President rhetorically asked, “how do we seek knowledge as a religious duty when we do not have the means to pursue it?”.

He said the government has tried to resolve this challenge through the introduction of the free senior high school programme.

Under the policy government will cater for the cost of tuition, feeding, and accommodation for every senior high school student.

President Akufo-Addo urged Muslims across the country to take advantage of the free senior high school programme set to take off in two weeks.

“We are in a better place to practice our religion if we are educated”. At least 39% of Ghana’s population is between the ages of 0-14. A staggering 57.8% of the population is below 25 years.