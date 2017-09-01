Stanbic introduces quick fees | Business News 2017-09-01

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2017

Nana Benneh (left) exchange documents with Eric Appiah

Stanbic Ghana has outdoored its latest innovation, Quick Fees, to strengthen its commitment to education through its relationship management approach that proactively serves customers.

The product will see massive financial support to institutions, teachers, students and parents to help satisfy their varied educational financial needs and further provide them with appropriate banking solutions.

“Stanbic wants to help improve customer experience for our clients by making school fees payment and reconciling collections seamless and painless, Nana Benneh, Head of Personal and Business Banking at Stanbic Ghana, told journalists in an interview Wednesday in Accra.

He said in some of the regions, Stanbic was actually working with universities.

“In time, we hope to bring on board some of the second cycle schools and basic schools as well.

“Essentially, it’s about people who are going to school finding easier ways of paying their fees and then we partnering with the schools to help them with their financing as a business, and also work with the teachers to finance them personally.

“We have signed partnership agreement with Ghana Association of Private Schools to work with their members. We have also piloted with a number of universities. Underpinning this partnership is a database system which allows easy reconciliation of the payment of school fees collection and the financials of the school as well.”

Other benefits for patrons of the Quick Fee platform is that payment of fees come at no cost to the school, there is an immediate notification of school fee payment, an automated reconciliation of school fee payment with Stanbic Bank account takes place, risk of forgeries are eliminated, as school, students, and parents are verified.

There is also no need to print bank slips while it also affords quick, easy reports, and receipts for students and school fees payment.

Nana Benneh further said there were user fee options to choose from and these included the telco wallet, Slydepay, online payment via schools with internet or website and also a reconciliation system that provides seamless services online.

Eric Appiah, President of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), thanked Stanbic Bank for the facility and called on all schools, parents, teachers and students to take advantage of it to meet their educational needs.