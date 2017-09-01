Sammi Awuku is ‘Continental Youth Icon 2017’

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has been honoured by the All Africa Students Union as the 2017 Youth Icon.

The award was part of the AASU Youth Summit; an annual event which honours individuals and institutions that have championed or contributed to education and youth related development.

This year’s Summit, being the 6th edition, was on the theme “A Holistic Approach To Quality Assurance In African Higher Educational Institutions – Pragmatic Interventions By The Supply And Demand Actors”.

At a presentation in Accra yesterday, Mr Peter Kwasi Kodjie, Secretary General and Head of Mission of AASU said, Mr Awuku has not only become a role model to his political party or country, but also the youth in Africa.

He mentioned previous award winners as President Paul Kagame, Uhuru Kenyatta and Macky Sall.

The citation for Sammi Awuku reads; “we wish to recognise you for your long standing relationship with AASU and your unwavering commitment to the empowerment of the students and youth of the continent. Your show of exemplary leadership, especially during the 2016 general elections in Ghana serves as an unalloyed inspiration to the students and youth of Africa.

“This award further serves as an acknowledgement of your consistent advocacy for your students and youth right; and your direct engagements of young people across Africa. Your continuous guidance and mentorship of many students and young people across Africa has not gone unnoticed by AASU.”

In his response, Mr. Awuku said the development of the youth is a shared responsibility.

Though he admitted the challenges facing youth development in Africa are enormous, he expressed some delight in the work of the current regime.

“The current regime is passionate about youth development, every decision has the sole aim to alleviate poverty and create jobs for the youth. This is very encouraging,” he said.

He called on the leadership of AASU to support Ghana and other countries to alleviate poverty.

“The AASU should be at the forefront of youth development and also help shape youth mentality,” he said.

Awuku called for unity among youth leaders, and urged them to collectively fight for the development of the Youth.

“As a youth leader, your sole aim should be youth development, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.