Referee Prince Amoah will not progress in life – Alhaji Akambi

2017-09-01

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has mounted a scathing attack on referee Prince Amoah following the club’s draw with Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League match Day 26.

Accra Hearts of Oak came thrice from behind to draw 3-3 in a mouthwatering clash, as both sides compete for the GPL title.

However, the beauty of the game was relegated to the background following the shambolic performance of referee Prince Amoah, who came centre stage after the game.

The referee waved play on after Aduana defender Emanunuel Akuoku had acrobatically stamped on the chest of Hearts Captain Thomas Abbey in the 18-yard box, much to the awe of the Phobians.

However, a furious Alhaji Akambi could not hide his displeasure when vehemently poured harsh word of the referee on Accra-Based radio station Happy Fm.

“Referee Prince Amoah is a disgrace, he doesn’t deserve to be a referee,” Akanbi angrily said on Happy FM.

“His performance was very poor. This morning what I will tell him is that he will not progress in life. His family will be disappointed in him in putting up such performance.”

Accra Hearts of Oak remain third in the Ghana Premier League and with Aduana top of the table, with just four points separating both sides with four games to end the season.